All five Tri-Valley high schools competed at the North Coast Section (NCS) Tri-Valley Area Championships on May 14 and competed against some of the best track and field teams in the East Bay. Each school had moments of greatness, scoring high marks in each event.
Emma Lim from Foothill High School took second place in the section 2 girls’ 100M hurdles with a time of 16.50.
Foothill also dominated the girls’ 400M dash with Sabrina Nelson and Kayla Galvez taking first place in section 1 and 2 of the event.
Alexander Franco of Dublin High School took first place in the boys’ 400m dash finals with a time of 50.21.
Dublin also had a winner in the girls’ 100M dash unified event final with Rachel Johnson-Okwudiafor taking first place with a time of 13.32.
Livermore High School had a solid outing in the jumps event. Dwayne Noel won the boys’ high jump final with a score of 6-06.00.
The Tri-Valley high schools will compete in the North Coast Section Meet of Champions which will take place May 20 and 21 at Dublin High School.