A 5.1-magnitude earthquake centered east of San Jose on Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, could be felt through much of the Bay Area and caused some transit delays, but no major damage was reported.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 11:42 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. The USGS initially said the quake had a magnitude of 5.0 but then upgraded it to 5.1. A 2.9-magnitude aftershock also struck in the same location about five minutes later.
The 5.1 quake is the largest in the Bay Area since a 6.0 earthquake in the Napa area and residents around the region on social media reported feeling the jolt Tuesday morning. It was the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake in 2007.
Many people also received advanced notification seconds before the quake happened via the MyShake smartphone app developed at University of California at Berkeley, according to the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.
BART officials held trains so crews could inspect trackways for possible damage but cleared all service for normal operations by about 12:20 p.m. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail service was also delayed for inspections following the quake but is back on schedule.