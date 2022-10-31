Earthquake Pixabay.jpg

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake centered east of San Jose on Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, could be felt through much of the Bay Area and caused some transit delays, but no major damage was reported.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at 11:42 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. The USGS initially said the quake had a magnitude of 5.0 but then upgraded it to 5.1. A 2.9-magnitude aftershock also struck in the same location about five minutes later.