According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 222 million Americans, or 67% of the population, have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot. Below are some of the nearby locations for walk-in and appointments. Make sure to check with each facility before arriving.
Pfizer 5-11 year old Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses are currently reserved for school partnership appointments. Appointments for the general public will be available in area pharmacies in the near future. All local CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens pharmacies currently offer the shot as well as Safeway, Lucky and Costco locations.
Livermore:
*Stanford Health Care/ValleyCare, 1111 East Stanley Blvd / 925-734-3376, https://shc.is/2YUuv2Y
*STAT Urgent Medical Care, 4465 First St. / 925-315-8828, https://statmed.com
*Axis Community Health-Medical Clinic, 3311 Pacific Ave. / 925- 462-1755, https://axishealth.org/
*VA Palo Alto Health Care System, 4951 Arroyo Rd. / 877-327-0022, www.va.gov/palo-alto-health-care
Dublin:
*Sutter Health Care, 4050 Dublin Blvd., 1st floor / 925- 875-6171, www.sutterhealth.or
Pleasanton:
*Stanford Health Care, 5555 W. Las Positas Blvd. 925-416-3600, https://shc.is/3Cg5CMI
*Axis Community Health-Medical Clinic, 5925 West Las Positas Blvd., Ste. 100 / 925- 462-1755, axishealth.org