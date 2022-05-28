The end of the track season is near, but the Tri-Valley hosted one more event to showcase the best track teams in the Bay Area. The North Coast Section Meet of Champions took place on May 20-21 at Dublin High School and multiple Tri-Valley high schools participated.
Dublin High dominated the girls’ unified 100M dash, with two Gaels taking the top spot. Rachel Johnson-Okwudiafor and Nyla Williams took first place with a time of 27.36.
On the boys’ side for the Gaels, Anish Kasam took first place in the 300M hurdles with a time of 39.25.
The team of Brandon Burns, Alexander Franco, Takihero Masubuchi and Manogya Yara took first place in the boys’ 4x400M relay with a time of 3:20.82.
Dublin also took first place in the boys’ pole vault. Khaliq Muhammed finished with a score of 15–07.00.
The Amador Valley Dons also took first place in the girls’ long jump. Kiana Lum finished with a jump measuring 17–00.75.