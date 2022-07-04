Tri-Valley water agencies are encouraging commercial property owners to install low-water landscaping this fall, following a decision by the California State Water Resources Control Board last week to ban the use of potable water for irrigation of “non-functional” turf.
Non-functional turf is defined as any grass that is purely decorative and not used for recreation or civic events. The emergency water conservation order applies to non-residential properties, including offices, retail stores, hotels, places of worship, and non-profit organizations. The state’s ban does not apply to turf that has a functional purpose or is irrigated with recycled water.
“Climate change will make droughts more frequent and severe in the future,” said Anthony Smith, Livermore’s interim water resources manager, noting that replacing non-functional turf with low-water landscaping would not only save water, but would improve the property’s appearance during a drought.
Water agencies, including Zone 7 Water Agency and California Water Service, are also offering rebates to property owners who install low-water landscaping.
“We are confident that the business community will step up to meet this new call to action and help our community towards a more sustainable future,” said Zone 7 General Manager Valeries Pryor. “If we are going to successfully weather this drought, we need all hands-on deck. in return, we are here to support businesses interested in replacing turf with native plants and other low-water-use landscaping with rebate programs and technical expertise.”
A drought emergency declared by the Zone 7 Water Agency last September remains in effect, requiring a mandatory 15% water conservation from all Tri-Valley water service providers. Outdoor irrigation is also limited to no more than three days per week and restricted to the evening or early morning to minimize evaporation.
Zone 7 Water treats and manages water supplies for eastern Alameda County, including Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin. Drinking water service is provided to individual customers by Tri-Valley’s water retailers, including Cal Water, the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton, and the Dublin San Ramon Services District.