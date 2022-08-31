Alameda County – Peter Drekmeier, Tuolumne River Trust policy director, urged the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) last week to reconsider the parameters of its Design Drought plan, which serves as a worst-case drought scenario for the commission’s policy decisions.
Drekmeier, who presented at the commission’s Aug. 23 meeting, argued that the SFPUC’s use of a hypothetical 8.5-year drought unnecessarily withholds water releases into the Tuolumne River – from which the Tri-Valley sources the majority of its water – and consequently damages the ecosystems there.
“The problem is we’ve altered the ecosystem from what favors the native fish and wildlife to non-natives,” said Drekmeier in an interview with The Independent. “And the slow-moving, warm, stagnant water creates toxic algae blooms in the delta – cyanobacteria that produces neurotoxins – which can kill pets and wildlife and can make people very sick.”
Reduced Tuolumne flows also increase the salinity of the water in the Bay Delta.
Drekmeier described an 8.5-year drought as “much more severe than any drought known or projected through the modeling” and estimated the chance of such a long drought occurring at one in 70,000 years.
Planning based on a 7.5-year design drought, suggested Drekmeier, would alleviate some of these problems, while keeping the risk of zero water acceptably low at one in 10,000 years.
The SFPUC, which owns and operates the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System, wholesales water to 26 water agencies in the Bay Area, such as the Alameda County Water District (ACWD), in addition to serving San Francisco customers directly.
At the meeting, SFPUC Assistant General Manager Steven Ritchie presented reasons the commission established the 8.5-year scenario.
“The purpose of the Design Drought is not to be a prediction,” he said. “It’s actually a stress test on our system. Its purpose is to examine how our system will perform under stress, so that water system managers can make informed decisions, including consideration of all obligations, both water supply and environmental, under difficult conditions.”
Ritchie also cautioned against handling drought probabilities in the same way a city might hedge against a hundred-year flood.
“(Floods) tend to be transient problems, whereas running out of water supply is not something you can measure in that same way. It is a severe — virtually wipe-out — kind of alternative,” he said.
While other Bay Area water wholesalers, such as the Tri-Valley’s Zone 7 Water Agency, draw on groundwater reserves and the State Water Project for water, the project does not normally serve San Francisco. As such, Ritchie stressed that the City of San Francisco needs to rely on its own water storage.
“No one will step in to help San Francisco in an extreme drought,” said Ritchie.
The rest of the Bay Area, however, may ask for help.
The ACWD, for example, typically purchases about 20% of its water from the SFPUC, but it “has relied more heavily on SFPUC during dry conditions and drought,” said Ed Stevenson, ACWD general manager, including in the current drought, which began in 2020.
Commission President Anson Moran attempted to draw upon the commission’s past experiences to explain his support for the 8.5-year plan.
“The concern about any tension or tradeoff that exists between reliability on the one hand and fish flows on the other is an old issue that we have thought about a lot and very deeply,” he said.
Experience through previous droughts, continued Moran, most notably the severe drought from 1987 to 1993, brought about “a certain humility about using history for your water-supply planning.”
Gov. Gavin Newsom released last month a state water supply strategy that described a possible 10% reduction in available water in California by 2040 due to climate change.
Additionally, a Lawrence Berkeley Lab study, published last fall in the journal Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, warned of low-to-no snow years in the Sierra Nevada as early as the 2040s.
“That’s 85% of this system’s supply,” said Adrian Covert, senior vice president of Public Policy for the Bay Area Council. “The most responsible action is on the side of conservatism when managing our water supplies.”
Moran said that the commission should continue the discussion, but on the water planning strategy as a whole, instead of just the Design Drought in isolation.