Tuolumne River Trust

 Photo courtesy of watereducation.org

Alameda County – Peter Drekmeier, Tuolumne River Trust policy director, urged the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) last week to reconsider the parameters of its Design Drought plan, which serves as a worst-case drought scenario for the commission’s policy decisions.

Drekmeier, who presented at the commission’s Aug. 23 meeting, argued that the SFPUC’s use of a hypothetical 8.5-year drought unnecessarily withholds water releases into the Tuolumne River – from which the Tri-Valley sources the majority of its water – and consequently damages the ecosystems there.