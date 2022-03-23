TV30 is rebroadcasting video of the 38th-annual Dublin Lions Club St. Patrick’s Day Parade, now through the end of March.
The parade featured more than 80 entries including high school and middle school marching bands, floats and antique cars, Irish bagpipers, and the John Madden Memorial Cruiser, the Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority’s tribute to the late National Football League announcer and longtime coach of the Oakland Raiders. Former Dublin mayor and TV30 sports personality Tim Sbranati was the parade announcer.
For the broadcast schedule, visit tv30.org.