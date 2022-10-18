TV30 is now airing a series of interviews produced by Tri-Valley TV with candidates for municipal and school board positions in Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.
The seven election interview specials are available on Comcast Channels 28, 29 and 30, AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 and streaming live at tv30.org. They are also available on-demand at tv30.org. The programs cover elections for the Pleasanton Unified School District, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Dublin Unified School District; Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin city councils; and the Livermore mayoral election.