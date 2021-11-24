Tri-Valley Community Television will carry a High School Football-A-Thon from midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 24, to midnight on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
The 24-hours of football on TV 30 will include back-to-back broadcasts of three high school games from earlier this season: Foothill at Amador Valley, Foothill at Dublin and Granada at Livermore. The games, which can be seen on Comcast TV Channel 30, AT&T U-verse via Channel 99 and streaming on the TV30 website, will repeat during the football-a-thon.
Viewers should check their program schedules for exact times.