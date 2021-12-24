Tri-Valley Community Television (TV30) will broadcast the 2021 holiday parades and tree lightings in Dublin, Livermore, and Pleasanton through the end of the year.
The programs can be seen on Comcast TV Channel 30, AT&T U-verse Channel 99, and the TV30 website. Visit tri-valleytv.org for air times.
“TV30 is pleased to once again share the spirit of the Tri-Valley by providing this programming,” said Melissa Tench-Stevens, TV30 executive director.
Broadcasts will include Dublin’s 38th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting from Dec. 2, with the Dublin Unified School District’s Children’s Choir and other local school music ensembles; the annual Downtown Livermore Holiday Sights & Sounds Parade and tree lighting from Dec. 4; and the Pleasanton Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting, also from Dec. 4.
Starting at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and continuing through the night, TV30 will broadcast "Sleepy Dog at the Fire with Sounds of the Holiday," followed by a Christmas Day marathon of parades, tree lightings, and a seasonal performance by the Canta Bella Choir.