Tri-Valley Television, Comcast Channel 30, will
broadcast its various election interviews early next week. All qualified Tri-Valley mayoral, council and school board candidates were invited to speak. Please visit tv30.org on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to check the schedule. This is the only televised presentation of the Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton candidates.
The election specials will air on Comcast
Channels 28, 29 and 30; and AT&T U-Verse.
Video-on-Demand will be offered also.
They will repeat up to Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3.
For more information, visit tv30.org.