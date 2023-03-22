LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – Livermore’s failure to meet the state’s Jan. 31 deadline to submit its mandated Housing Element allowed two developers to file applications for projects that would not have to conform to the city’s zoning and design standards.

Although the Housing Elements for Dublin and Pleasanton also did not meet the Jan. 31 deadline, no developers hoping to take advantage of the cities’ current non-compliance status have filed applications at this time.