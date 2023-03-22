Alameda County – Livermore’s failure to meet the state’s Jan. 31 deadline to submit its mandated Housing Element allowed two developers to file applications for projects that would not have to conform to the city’s zoning and design standards.
Although the Housing Elements for Dublin and Pleasanton also did not meet the Jan. 31 deadline, no developers hoping to take advantage of the cities’ current non-compliance status have filed applications at this time.
The two “rogue” developers – as they’re called – who applied in Livermore cited the Builder’s Remedy. This is the term for a 1990 rarely used law that takes away the local authority to reject affordable housing projects based on city zoning and design standards, making it easier for developers to construct affordable housing. Out-of-compliance status could make each city susceptible to the Builder’s Remedy law.
Builder’s Remedy requires projects to be completely residential, two-thirds residential with one-third mixed-use, or transitional/supportive housing. It also demands projects to be 20% for lower-income households, or 100% for moderate income.
In a statement to The Independent, City Attorney Jason Alcala wrote that the city staff and legal team are examining the applications.
“Those reviews and research are ongoing, and city staff will continue to work with both applicants,” Alcala explained.
According to Alcala’s statement, “Prior to March 13, 2023, the city received two applications seeking to utilize the so-called Builder’s Remedy. City staff has determined that one of the applications is incomplete, and is in the process of evaluating whether the second application is complete and will qualify for the Builder’s Remedy.”
Alcala did not identify the developers attempting to take advantage of the Builder’s Remedy, which is affecting cities throughout California that failed to meet deadlines for submitting Housing Element plans. Cities in Southern California were required to submit theirs in October 2022, and the Bay Area was given until Jan. 31, 2023. At the moment, 252 cities across the state are listed as out of compliance.
“Under the ‘Builder’s Remedy,’ California cities and counties out of compliance with Housing Element law have forfeited their authority to deny affordable housing projects on the grounds the project is inconsistent with zoning and/or General Plan standards,” San Francisco law firm, Hanson Bridgett, which represents developers, writes on its website.
The Housing Element plans provide guidelines for how the Tri-Valley cities intend to meet their shares of the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG) Regional Housing Needs Allocation. ABAG last year identified the need for 441,176 housing units during the next eight years to deal with the state’s housing crisis.
Livermore was assigned 4,570 units, Pleasanton 5,965 units, and Dublin’s 3,719. Each allocation sets percentages for how many new units are required for income levels ranging from very low and low income to above moderate.
Although cities are not required to build the units, they must maintain land properly zoned to accommodate residential development or issue building permits.
Nur Kausar, a spokesperson for the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), said her office received Livermore’s Housing Element plan on March 14, and it was under review. The submission occurred the day after Livermore’s City Council adopted the 342-page document.
When asked why the city did not submit the Housing Element before the deadline, Livermore City Manager Marianna Marysheva wrote in an email to The Independent that the city worked diligently with the HCD to review the draft Housing Element.
“HCD’s review took months, and the earliest they could provide their determination that our document met the statutory requirements was Feb. 23,” Marysheva stated. “Staff promptly presented the Housing Element to the planning commission at their next scheduled meeting on Feb. 28, followed by the city council’s next scheduled regular meeting on March 13.”
Marysheva went on to say that Livermore is ahead of many other cities in the state, whose Housing Elements are still being reviewed by HCD; Livermore’s plan “will likely require amendments, delaying HCD’s certification.”
Despite meeting statutory requirements, the plan is not certified. Language is unclear as to whether or not the city can avoid the Builder’s Remedy before certification is attained.
During the March 13 Livermore City Council meeting, former Planning Commissioner John Stein encouraged the council to adopt the plan because of the Builder’s Remedy law.
“The alternative is dreadful,” Stein said. “The (Builder’s) Remedy would allow a halfway house to be built next to a school, a condominium project be built on public-protected open space or a six-story apartment be built in a single-family neighborhood.”
“Housing is no longer the discretion of the local agency,” Stein added. “It’s been moved to Sacramento and to the courts. And the decisions being made there are not optimal either for the state or for the local agency.”
Dublin, Pleasanton So Far Not Facing Builder’s Remedy Applications
The City of Dublin, which adopted its Housing Element on Nov. 15, more than two months before the state’s deadline, maintains it is in compliance with state law despite being placed on the out-of-compliance list.
After a 60-day review, state officials returned Dublin’s Housing Element to the city on Jan. 17 with instructions to make revisions necessary to fully comply with State Housing Element Law, said Shari Jackman, city spokesperson. Staff worked with the HCD to make minor changes and sent the report back for review.
“The City of Dublin is substantially in compliance with state law,” Jackman said. “We just needed to make some minor adjustments to comply fully with the law.”
Jackman reported that no developers have attempted to use Builder’s Remedy in the city.
“We understand how cities could be taken advantage of, but we are fully committed to complying with state law,” Jackman said. “The issue of Builder’s Remedy would not pertain to the City of Dublin.”
Heather Tiernan, a spokesperson for Pleasanton, said the city sent its adopted Housing Element to the state in mid-February and its staff had a meeting scheduled with the HCD this week to discuss initial feedback on the revised draft Housing Element.
“The City of Pleasanton has not received any Builder’s Remedy applications,” Tiernan said. “All projects submitted on Housing Element sites, and other sites where multi-family residential is permitted, are subject to Objective Design Standards that were adopted by the City Council concurrently with the Housing Element.”
Examples of Rogue Housing Developments Throughout the State
The threat of rogue housing developers taking advantage of the Builder’s Remedy has been a concern for municipalities throughout California. In the state’s southern region, which had an earlier deadline than the Bay Area, developers have filed applications for projects in non-compliant cities including Mountain View, Santa Monica and Orange.
In Mountain View, a developer utilizing Builder’s Remedy, is attempting to build a six-story, 85-unit housing project on a half-acre site, despite the city’s zoning laws prohibiting it.
The Southern California News Group reported that nine cities received 26 Builder’s Remedy applications during the last several months to build more than 8,500 new residences, including a six-story apartment building in the City of Orange and a 2,000-unit, 20-story complex in Santa Monica.
The Hanson Bridgett website and those of other firms that represent developers map out how developers could take advantage.
The Hanson Bridgett site reads, “This may provide key opportunities for developers to entitle housing projects throughout California, including in jurisdictions that have typically placed strict limits on the size, density, or location of housing projects.”
Hanson Bridgett advised developers that “in order to ensure that the benefit of the Builder’s Remedy applies to a project throughout the entirety of the entitlement process,” developers should submit their applications for projects as soon as possible while a jurisdiction is deemed out of compliance with the Housing Element rule.
“The Builder’s Remedy seems poised to afford developers throughout the state a golden opportunity to get traction on projects which may have been non-starters with local jurisdictions even a year ago,” the website said.
Attaining Compliance
Kausar said that although it is critical for cities to work with urgency toward Housing Element compliance, “it is not uncommon for jurisdictions to need to make revisions before achieving compliance and that can stretch past the statutory due date.
“As such, consequences for housing element non-compliance escalate over time,” Kausar said. “Getting HCD’s finding of compliance on an adopted housing element is particularly important within the 120-day period following the statutory due date to avoid rezone consequences. Jurisdictions that remain out of compliance long past their due dates face additional consequences, including loss of access to certain funding, legal action and potentially subsequent court-imposed penalties.”