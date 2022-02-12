UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, marks its 65th anniversary this year.
A $636 million, full-service financial institution, UNCLE has been a trusted provider and major contributor to the communities it serves since its inception in 1957. The multiple award-winning organization has been recognized by both its industry and field of membership for excellence in service, culture, leadership, philanthropy, and financial strength and performance.
The credit union has its roots in the University of California Radiation Laboratory at Livermore, later to become the research and development institute known as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Four physicists employed by the Lab pooled their funds to form Radiation Laboratory Livermore Credit Union – offering financial services to the entire Lab community. As the cooperative grew in size and financial strength, it broadened its charter and expanded its offerings to include an evolving array of competitive products and services. In 1988, it was renamed UNCLE Credit Union, a shortened form of University of California Livermore Employees Credit Union.
“This anniversary holds special significance for us as an organization dedicated to promoting the financial success of our members. It’s symbolized by the blue sapphire — which represents loyalty, prosperity, trust and integrity,” said UNCLE Credit Union Board Chairman Chung Bothwell. “As a cooperative, our returns are reinvested in the credit union to provide the products and personalized service that support our members in reaching important life goals, and creating a more secure financial future. Over six and a half decades, the confidence and faith that have been entrusted in us have enabled us to prosper and thrive for the benefit of our entire membership.”