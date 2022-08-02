Michele Murphy, former vice president of real estate at SF Fire Credit Union in San Francisco, has been named vice president of mortgage lending for UNCLE Credit Union in Livermore.
Over the past decade, Murphy also held managerial and executive positions with the Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union, KeyPoint Credit Union, and Chevron Federal Credit Union, all in the Bay Area. She was also a senior account executive and underwriter with SunTrust Bank.
“Michele’s extensive knowledge and experience in real estate and mortgage lending within credit unions will be a great asset to our executive team,” said Harold Roundtree, UNCLE president and chief executive officer. “Her expertise is exactly what we at UNCLE have been looking for to oversee our entire Mortgage Lending Division.”
A former member of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Lending Council, Murphy is a CUNA-certified credit union business lending professional. She is a board member for the East Bay Chapter of the California Association of Mortgage Professionals. Murphey also volunteers with the Livermore-based Open Heart Kitchen and was a board member for the Livermore Chapter of the National Charity League, which she helped form.
UNCLE Credit Union serves about 33,000 members in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties.