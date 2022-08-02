LIV-Uncle Credit Union New VP.jpg
Ron Essex

Michele Murphy, former vice president of real estate at SF Fire Credit Union in San Francisco, has been named vice president of mortgage lending for UNCLE Credit Union in Livermore.

Over the past decade, Murphy also held managerial and executive positions with the Operating Engineers Federal Credit Union, KeyPoint Credit Union, and Chevron Federal Credit Union, all in the Bay Area. She was also a senior account executive and underwriter with SunTrust Bank.