The historic Vallecitos nuclear site between Livermore and Sunol is closing for good.
GE-Hitachi (GEH), the site’s owner, announced plans to sell the 1,600-acre property for an unspecified price to NorthStar Group Services of New York City.
NorthStar decommissions nuclear plants and other industrial sites and cleans them up for future commercial or industrial use.
Terms of the sale were not disclosed. The transfer of title and the cleanup process are subject to review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and the State of California.
In 1957, Vallecitos was the site of the nation’s first privately owned and operated nuclear power plant to put significant electrical energy into the grid. Owner General Electric Co., which had been started by Thomas Edison in 1889, received Nuclear Power Reactor License #1 from the Atomic Energy Commission.
Before shutting down in 1963, the reactor delivered about 40,000 megawatt-hours to the grid, according to the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME.)
That’s not a lot of energy by today’s standards. Today’s big power plants produce that much in a day or two.
On the other hand, Vallecitos helped nuclear power become practical in the industry’s early years, according to the ASME history.
It developed and tested reactor fuel, controls and systems for much larger nuclear reactors, such as the big, pioneering Dresden power plant built near Chicago a few years later.
It also offered valuable training to engineers, scientists and reactor operators at a time when few such training facilities were available.
The reactor was designed at Argonne National Laboratory, a federal facility comparable to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory near Chicago, where researchers pioneered nuclear energy technologies.
It was built by Bechtel and operated as a partnership with PG&E.
After the power plant shut down, the site continued to house several other nuclear operations for different purposes -- for example, neutron radiography, a type of industrial imaging, and radioisotope production for medical use.
In 2007, owner General Electric formed an alliance with the Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi. The new company, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), took possession of the Vallecitos site and its operations.
Final Vallecitos site closure will affect about 40 staff, according to a GEH press release. Some staff may be able to move to GEH’s San Jose facility, which has a nuclear reactor mockup for training, as well as a technology development center.
GEH itself is headquartered in Wilmington, NC, from which it provides advanced nuclear reactors and nuclear services worldwide.
