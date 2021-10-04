The Valley Concert Chorale will hold in-person auditions on Monday, Oct. 11, for experienced singers interesting in joining the all-volunteer chorus.
The 10-minute auditions will be by appointment only at First Presbyterian Church, 2020 Fifth St., Livermore.
Auditions will include vocalizing, sight reading music, and a clapping exercise. Singers must commit to the season with Monday evening rehearsals held at the First Presbyterian Church of Livermore. Vaccination against COVID-19 is also required.
The chorus performs three concert sets a season. The 2021 to 2022 season will open with holiday concerts on Dec. 11 and 12.
To schedule an audition, call 925-866-4003 or text 925-216-7084.