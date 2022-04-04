The Valley Link rail project has been added to the list of regional priorities for Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTA) funding under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Addressing the commission meeting in March, Alameda County District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley noted that the proposed Valley Link Project would provide access to passenger rail service for more than 1.68 million residents of Alameda County, the second most populous county in Northern California.
Miley added that the project would also provide relief to more than 100,000 Bay Area workers who live in the Northern San Joaquin Valley and now commute by car through the Altamont/I-580 Corridor.
Identifying Valley Link as a regional priority for funding under the federal Infrastructure Act’s Capital Investment Grant (CIG) program also received support from business and industry leaders across the Bay Area, including East Bay Leadership Council, East Bay Economic Developments Alliance, Building Industry Association, and Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group.
CIF funding for the Valley Link project must still be approved by the Federal Transit Administration.
The proposal, now in the design phase, calls for a 42-mile rail line with seven commuter stations linking the Dublin/Pleasanton Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station in Alameda County and the North Lathrop Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) station in San Joaquin County.
The initial operating segment between the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and the Mountain House station, including the Isabel and South Front Road stations in Livermore, is targeted for construction in 2025.