The California Transportation Commission has awarded $40 million to the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission (SJRRC) for a double-tracking construction project that will enable passenger rail service from Ceres to Turlock in Stanislaus County.
The project, which will include about 10 miles of new railway construction, is part of the Valley Rail Program, a joint effort between SJRRC and the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) to expand passenger service form the Northern San Joaquin Valley to Sacramento and the Bay Area.