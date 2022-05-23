Alameda County — ValleyCare Medical Center in Pleasanton recently added another component to its mission of treating stroke patients and their families.
Several years ago, the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation, which merged with Stanford Medical Center Development, raised money through community outreach to fund its stroke program. Livermore resident Lynn Seppala, who suffered a severe stroke 30 years ago, was actively involved in the process, and together with his wife Joan, matched donations collected.
“Lynn and Joan Seppala were really driving the need for stroke care in the valley, and they did a great job with our ValleyCare Foundation,” said Joe Carlucci, director of sport medicine and physical therapy. “At the time, the plan was (that) there would be layers (to the program).”
These layers included not just stabilizing the patient, but also assisting them through the process of recovery and eventually returning home. However, once a patient is released, much of the supportive work begins, and that was where the impetus for the stroke support group began.
Today, the ValleyCare Stroke Support Group is an extension of that original mission — a monthly virtual meeting where patients and their caregivers gain emotional support, tools for dealing with their level of physicality, interactive and narrative approaches to mental health healing and, above all, a sense of community. The program is free of charge to anyone wishing to participate — not just ValleyCare members — and open to all stroke survivors, whether they suffered a stroke decades ago or are newly adjusting.
Led by Carlucci and Stroke, Neuro and STEMI Coordinator Megan Silveira along with Hannah Kirsch, MD, clinical assistant professor, the meetings target myriad topics, including listening sessions, group discussions, music, and exercise — all a conglomeration of subjects initiated by the co-leaders, but fine-tuned by the participants.
“I work on something called narrative medicine,” said Kirsch. “That can be stories or music or art to help explain what anyone in the medical field is going through. In advance, I pick two pieces, usually a poem or prose and a work of visual art. We read together; we talk about it, and then we write on a prompt for about five minutes anything that has to do with their stroke experience. People have responded really well.”
Silveira agreed.
“We do a lot; we try a lot of things because it’s new …. It’s evolving,” she said. “(In) our last session, we had a whole thing on chair yoga (and how people) can modify it to what they can do.”
Because of the pandemic, the program has been virtual by necessity, something Carlucci said has turned out to be a positive development, allowing individuals with mobility problems easy access to group meetings online, while fostering a sense of connection and continuity.
And that, said Carlucci, is what makes the program so special.
“This is not new. Hospitals tend to have this in some form, but what is different is this is truly a community benefit,” Carlucci explained. “It is a credit to (Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare) that they see this as an important need. We are blazing some new trails here, and with the energy of our specific group, it’s very exciting.”
For now, the group remains manageable, 8 to 10 attendees each session, but leaders say the team is looking to grow and eager to get the word out. Each 90-minute session boasts an agenda that runs the gamut from educational resources to therapists offering exercises to pharmacists and dieticians. All are designed to address the individual as well as the collective interests of the group. Co-leaders say it has been a learning experience.
“People are insightful in ways that I didn’t think about,” said Kirsch. “I had one person, who had a stroke of the cerebellum that controls balance coordination of the whole body, including speech, and sometimes his speech was quite slurred. But at one point he said, ‘It’s hard to speak in public because people think I’m drunk.’ I was so taken aback by that.”
For Seppala, who suffered a stroke at 42, but returned to most of his previous activities, including snow skiing, the realization of a program that is inclusive and diverse was something recovering stroke patients 30 years ago could never have dreamed of.
“My stroke was very severe, but one of the things that helped me through was a weekly physician’s group at John Muir rehab in Walnut Creek,” said Seppala.” I had rehab there daily, and getting out of the hospital was a little like getting out of the cocoon … I graduated and looked for something here (in the Tri-Valley), and there really was nothing. That’s why I’m so happy Stanford has taken the chance to do this, and they have gone beyond what I expected. The fact so many people are involved, it warms my heart.”
For additional information on the stroke support group email, VCstrokesupport@stanfordhealthcare.org, call 925-416-3619 or visit valleycare.com.