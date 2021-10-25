Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare will mark 60 years of serving the Tri-Valley area with a virtual street fair, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The day will include three, 45-minute, online presentations, including “Breast Cancer Symposium: Diagnosis and Healing,” from 11 to 11:45 a.m.; “Injury Prevention and Recovery in Young Athletes,” from noon to 12:25 p.m.; and “Building the Future of Health Care in the Tri-Valley," from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
The anniversary celebration will also include virtual ‘booths’ to learn about innovative robotic surgery, advancements in COPD treatment, prostate cancer screening, breastfeeding advice for new moms, and employment at Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare.
To register for the online event, visit celebrate.valleycare.com.