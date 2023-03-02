LOGO - Livermore Public Library

The VA Palo Alto Health Care System’s mobile medical outreach van will be at the Civic Center Library parking lot, 1188 S. Livermore Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Medical provider(s) will be on-site to provide examinations, consultations, and referrals to veterans enrolled in the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.