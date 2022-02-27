Visit Tri-Valley announced last week that its holiday “Caffeine for a Cause” promotion, launched in mid-November and later extended into mid-January, raised $1,000 for Culinary Angels, a local nonprofit that provides healthy meals and nutrition education to people battling cancer and other major health issues.
Visit Tri-Valley, the destination marketing organization for Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, and Danville, donated $20 to Culinary Angels for everyone who visited at least five participating coffee shops or tea houses on its “Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail.” The 50 people who completed the challenge also received a limited-edition mug from Visit Tri-Valley.
“We were so pleased to see both locals and out-of-towners here for the holidays, stopping into our offices to pick up their mugs,” said Robin Fahr, marketing vice president for Visit Tri-Valley.
Founded in 2016, Culinary Angels delivers nutrient-rich meals free of charge to patients and their caregivers.