Alameda County — The mail-in voting portion of the June 7, 2022 election primary is underway with a wide-ranging ballot asking Alameda County residents to pick their favorite candidates in state, federal and local government.
Although registered voters can wait until Election Day to cast ballots in person, early in-person voting begins as soon as May 28 at 11-day centers (locations that are open 11 days before the election) throughout the county. Four-day voting centers (facilities that are open four days before the election) open June 4. Voters can visit any of the 100 locations throughout the county through June 6, place their ballots in drop boxes at numerous locations, or send their ballots in the mail.
Governor
Although it’s been just eight months since voters decisively rejected a recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Democrat’s name will again top the ballot as he seeks a second term. Newsom, a Democrat, faces 25 challengers, most of whom are little known. Pundits expect Newsom to easily finish first in the primary, with the second-place candidate facing him in November. State Sen. Brian Dahle, who represents a large Northern California district running along the Nevada and Oregon borders, is considered the top Republican candidate.
Statewide
Voters also will choose whether to re-elect Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis for a second term or pick one of seven challengers. Secretary of State Shirley Weber, whom Newsom appointed to the position after he named Alex Padilla to replace Vice President Kamala Harris as U.S. senator, faces her first election for the post against six challengers.
Also appointed when his predecessor, Xavier Becerra, was named to President Joseph Biden’s cabinet, Attorney General Rob Bonta has four people trying to replace him, including Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.
Voters will pick a new state Controller, whose candidates include the Tri-Valley’s Democratic State Sen. Steve Glazer; and decide whether to re-elect Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Treasurer Fiona Ma and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to their posts.
Regional
On the federal portion of the ballot, California’s first Latino U.S. senator, Padilla, must win twice: first to complete his current term through Jan. 3, because he was initially appointed; and the other to elect him to a full-term through 2029. The Democrat faces several opponents, including constitutional attorney Mark Meuser, who was endorsed by the Republican Party.
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has represented the Tri-Valley in Congress since 2013, is running for his newly drawn District 14 seat against six candidates, including special education teacher Alison Hayden, a Republican he defeated 71% to 29% in 2020. The district represents Livermore, Pleasanton, Hayward and Fremont.
Some Dublin residents shifted to the newly drawn Congressional District 10 will find U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier — a Democrat who previously represented the 11th District, including Danville, Orinda, Pleasant Hill and Richmond — and two challengers on their ballots.
Tri-Valley voters will, for the third time, choose between Democratic Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Republican businessman Joseph Rubay for the District 16 State Assembly seat. Bauer-Kahan defeated Rubay twice in 2020 and will face off against him again in November because they are the only two candidates.
Dublin and Pleasanton residents now living in the newly drawn 20th Assembly District will have a choice of three Democrats and a Republican. The candidates include Dublin City Councilmember Shawn Kumagai and the Republican, retired laboratory scientist Joseph Grcar, who ran for the post in 2018.
Locally
Tri-Valley voters will have a say about who leads the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Four candidates are vying to replace retiring Nancy O’Malley. They are civil rights attorney Pamela Price; Seth Steward, chief of staff for an Oakland city councilmember; Terry Wiley, chief assistant district attorney; and veteran prosecutor Jimmie L. Wilson. Unless one candidate wins more than 50% in June, the top two finishers will head to a runoff in November.
Residents also will decide if they want to retain Alameda County Sheriff-Coroner Gregory Ahern for a fifth term or replace him with one of two female challengers trying to become the first women and first person of color to head the law enforcement agency. The candidates are Yesenia Sanchez, a division commander who took over the troubled Santa Rita Jail in Dublin in 2020, and San Francisco Police Officer JoAnn Walker. The top two finishers will head to a runoff in November unless one wins outright.
Countywide
Voters will find some positions with only a single candidate, including assessor (Phong La), auditor/controller (Melissa Wilk) and treasurer/tax collector (Henry Levy), along with three judicial posts (Tamiza Hockenhull, Office #1; Pelayo A. Llamas, Office #12; Michael Bishay, Office #21).
Tri-Valley residents also must choose whether to re-elect L.K. Monroe as superintendent of the Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE). Alysse Castro, a San Francisco Unified School District administrator, is running against Monroe.
Three candidates are running for ACOE’s 7th Trustee area seat, which represents the Tri-Valley. Yvonne Cerrato held the position for 20 years, but chose not to run again. Educator and parent Kate Dao, public school administrator Eric Dillie and retired teacher Cheryl Cook-Callio are vying for the spot.
Four seats are available on the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Directors Zone 7 Board of Directors. Incumbents Dennis Gambs, Sarah Palmer and Olivia Sanwong are on the ballot, along with water agency professional Dawn Benson and pharmacist Todd Shinohara. The top four win.
All California voters were sent a mail-in ballot the second week in May. The last day to register to vote is May 23. For a list of vote centers, go to acgov.org/rov_app/vcalist. A list of drop boxes is available at acgov.org/rovapps/maps/ballotdropbox_map.htm.