The Zone 7 Water Agency last week declared an end to a drought emergency that had been in effect since October 2021, when the agency mandated a 15% reduction in water usage.
Zone 7 supplies treated drinking water to retail providers in the Tri-Valley, including Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin.
In response, the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) last week also declared an end to its emergency order and restored water rates to normal conditions. DSRSD provides drinking and recycled water to Dublin and the Dougherty Valley.
Zone 7 had ordered the reduction in water usage in response to severe statewide drought conditions and reduced water supply allocations from the State Water Project, the area’s primary source of water. Allocations were as low as 5% during the drought, forcing the Tri-Valley area to rely on the local groundwater resources.
In March, the California Department of Water Resources, which runs the State Water Project, announced that allocations would be increased to 75% in March, the highest since 2019, with potential for additional increases as the year progresses.
Zone 7 said the increase in allocation would allow the agency to begin recharging the groundwater basin with imported water in preparation for the next dry period.
“We are grateful to the Tri-Valley community for their successful efforts to conserve water during the drought,” said Zone 7 board president Sarah Palmer. “We recorded some of the driest years on record for our area recently, and times like these remind us that water is a precious commodity.”
Palmer said the Tri-Valley conserved 1.7 billion gallons of water in 2022.