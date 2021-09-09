Alameda County — State water officials reported last Thursday the shutdown of a hydroelectric power plant at Lake Oroville due to the lowest ever recorded reservoir water level.
Pairing that with Zone 7’s Sept. 1 vote to back 15% conservation mandates, water retailers in the Tri-Valley have plans in place to help residents cut back. Zone 7’s retailers include the City of Pleasanton Operations Services, City of Livermore Water Resources Division, California Water Service Company, and Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD).
The Livermore City Council anticipates adopting its “Stage 2 restrictions,” which would allow watering on odd-numbered days for residents with odd-numbered addresses. Those with even-numbered properties would take their turn on even-numbered days. Watering would be banned between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Livermore also has adopted “Laundry to Landscape,” a program to show homeowners how to irrigate their plants with laundry water. The city’s water-saving contingency plan is available at cityoflivermore.net.
Pleasanton provides its residents with water conservation tips on the city’s website. Although many in the public have already acquired low-flow toilets and other water-saving appliances, Pleasanton offers additional ways to successfully reduce usage. Suggestions include finding indoor and outdoor leaks, refraining from using potable water for hosing down driveways and other hardscapes, and watering landscapes between midnight and 6 a.m. to reduce evaporation loss. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_PleasantonWATER.
In Dublin, Mayor Melissa Hernandez said the city council had a liaison meeting with DSRSD.
“Dublin feels very fortunate to have 92% of our irrigation needs supplied by recycled water, so we may not see the same impact as other agencies,” Hernandez said. “As mayor, I would support and encourage water conservation for our residents.”
DSRSD recycles much of the water from its water reclamation plant and uses it for irrigation of parking strips, golf courses and other such uses.
Zone 7 directors’ vote opened the gate for the Valley’s water retailers to impose a mandatory 15% level of conservation as soon as possible. The agency itself cannot impose conservation on anyone; those mandates fall on the retailers.
Zone 7 board members said their main target is home yard and lawn watering. Director Sarah Palmer, who made the motion, talked about walking in her Livermore neighborhood with “its lush green lawns.”
The basic idea behind Zone 7’s action is to save as much water as possible through the rest of this year, as the days grow shorter and the need for heavy watering subsides. Traditionally, people have watered heavily through October, and some have gone as far as December, staff pointed out at a previous meeting. But with only a 5% state allocation for water this year, and the prospect of a similar situation next year, every drop of water saved after Sept. 30 will be stored in the underground basin.
Zone 7 sets water rates in October for the coming calendar year, so the board will have the water supply statement in place by September.
Board President Angela Ramirez Holmes said, “It’s up to us to set the bar. This is serious. If we can affect landscaping, we can actually save some real water.”
Director Michelle Smith McDonald said mandatory conservation will affect daily life.
“It may not be the easiest 15% they have had to cut, but there is only so much water to go around,” Smith McDonald added.
Pleasanton resident Jill Buck, founder of the international Go Green Initiative, told the board, “I am with you on this. It’s a hard decision.”
Buck said she took pictures of the water at Shasta, Folsom and Oroville dams, something she did in the drought of 2014-16.
“It’s just so much worse now,” she said.