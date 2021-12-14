The Zone 7 Board of Directors received mostly good news during its latest meeting on a variety of topics, including water conservation; progress on the Patterson Pass Water Treatment Plant construction effort; and the impacts of recent wildland fires on local water quality.
Angela Ramierez-Holmes, board president, noted that Tri-Valley residents achieved a 20% reduction in water usage in October compared to 2020, exceeding the 15% target.
“It was very helpful to get some rain in October so that people will feel more comfortable turning off their sprinklers,” she said. “We’ve proven that it works. If you turn off your sprinklers, good things happen. I just wanted to thank the Tri-Valley for conserving. Of course, we’re continuing those efforts. Even though we got some notable rain, that does not take us out of the very deep drought. We are continuing with conservation, and we are asking people to do most of that through their outdoor landscaping.”
Patterson Past Project Nears Completion
A three year project to upgrade the Patterson Pass Water Treatment Plant — located in East Livermore — is in the home stretch according to an agency official. Speaking during the board meeting, Mona Olmsted, associate engineer with Zone 7, said the project is expected to begin operation in the spring of next year.
“The project is approximately 85% complete, and we are about two-and-a-half years into a three-year plan," Olmsted explained. "The contractor, Overaa, has projected a one- to two-month delay in completing the project. We currently expect to produce water in the February or March timeframe.”
The project’s objectives include doubling the water treatment production capacity of the plant from 12 million gallons per day (MGD) to 24 MGD. The plant will also increase its storage capacity of treated water by 5 million gallons with the construction of a new storage tank. Aging infrastructure within the plant, which first became operational in 1962, will be replaced in a bid to improve the facility’s reliability. Finally, the addition of ozone treatment capabilities is expected to improve the quality of finished water.
“The Patterson Pass Water Treatment Plant is being upgraded and expanded so that Zone 7 can continue to meet our commitment to providing safe and reliable water,” Olmsted said.
Water is fed to the Patterson Pass facility from either the South Bay Aqueduct, which brings water allocated from the State Water Project (SWP), or from storage at Lake Del Valle. Improvements to the facility are expected to carry a $110 million price tag. Funding comes from increased water rates, new connection fees and $19 million in bonds. To date, approximately 83% of the budget has been spent.
“The budget is doing well overall,” said Olmsted. “However, the status is showing yellow because, as indicated under risks, there could be COVID-19-related impacts. But those are unknown at this time.”
A Look at Wildfire Impacts
The board also received an update on the potential impact of wildland fires on Tri-Valley water quality. The study looked at the SCU Complex that threatened Lake Del Valle in 2020 and the North Complex and Dixie Fire that threatened Lake Oroville in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
The burning away of vegetation can increase the risk of erosion, change snowmelt runoff patterns, increase sediment and debris in source water and impact water quality in ways that increase the demands on the water treatment process. Brian Keil, Zone 7 water resources planner, added that Zone 7 treatment plants are equipped with a robust treatment process that can handle any of the anticipated source water quality changes.
“No significant operational impacts were observed from last year’s fire,” Keil said. “Therefore, we do not anticipate any significant impact from this year’s Dixie Fire.”
More Water News
Several significant changes are on the horizon in the coming year.
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced last week that water allocations for SWP contractors, including Zone 7, will be limited to only what is necessary for health and safety needs.
“Despite a wet start to the water year, conditions have dried out since that first storm, and we are still planning for a below-average water year,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “That means we need to prepare now for a dry winter and severe drought conditions to continue through 2022. We will be working with our federal partners and SWP contractors to take a conservative planning approach to balance limited water supplies with the needs of residents, businesses and the environment.”
Amparo Flores, Zone 7 Water Agency manager of integrated planning, said that an allocation from 0 - 20% will likely result in mandatory water-use restrictions.
“We have anticipated a low SWP allocation for 2022 and have planned accordingly,” she said. “Zone 7 will meet demands through a combination of conservation and use of water from our reserves. Reserves include the local groundwater basin, water stored in the San Luis Reservoir, water stored in Kern County storage programs and local water runoff captured in Lake Del Valle.”
Restrictions are unlikely to be limited to the Tri-Valley. Last week, the State Water Resources Control Board proposed mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses statewide. They are expected to vote on the proposed restrictions Jan. 4.
Zone 7 supplies treated drinking water to retailers serving over a quarter million people in the Tri-Valley. Additionally, the agency supplies untreated water directly to agricultural businesses for irrigation of 3,500 acres, primarily South Livermore Valley vineyards.