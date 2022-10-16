On the weekend of September 24th, West Coast 2009 Explosion had an awesome weekend at the Surf Champions Cup held in Modesto against all the “Best of the Best” teams in Northern California.
Coached by Rob Hansen and Nate Perry, with manger Erica Marques, the team won all three of their group stage games with 12 goals for and only 1 against. In the final game vs a very strong CCS Academy from Visalia, the possession went back in forth all game long. In the last 30 seconds West Coast scored by Issac Mares to tie it up 2-2.