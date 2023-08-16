Amanda Valentine, West Coast Soccer graduate from Livermore, recently took on the position as head coach of the Fresno Pacific University Women’s Soccer team. Valentine played for West Coast since the club’s inception in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a scholarship to play collegiate soccer at CSU East Bay and is now coaching at the collegiate level.
“We are extremely proud of Amanda,” said West Coast Soccer Head Coach Troy Dayak. “West Coast Soccer takes pride in creating a culture where our players can thrive and become positive influences for the next generation. Her accomplishment as one of the youngest NCAA ll female head coaches in America is immense. We look forward to continuing to support Amanda on her coaching journey at Fresno Pacific University.”
Valentine said she is grateful for the training and support West Coast Soccer has given her.
“I am beyond blessed to have been involved and influenced by the amazing soccer community at West Coast Soccer Club in Livermore, California,” she said. “As a young player starting soccer, I had Sara Girotto as one of my first coaches on her team. She showed me love and passion for the game at an early age. She taught us to have no fear and fight till the end! When Coach Sara asked the group, ‘who wants to be in goal?’ I raised my hand proudly, every time … West Coast Soccer club gave me all the tools and resources needed for me to be successful. WCS showed me how this beautiful game can change a life. Now that I am one of the youngest NCAA college coaches in the nation, my goal is to impact athletes the way that I was impacted and to share the love of the game that I learned at West Coast.”