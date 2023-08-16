SPORTS-SOCCER COACH.jpg

Amanda Valentine, West Coast Soccer graduate from Livermore, recently took on the position as head coach of the Fresno Pacific University Women’s Soccer team. Valentine played for West Coast since the club’s inception in 2011 and graduated in 2015 with a scholarship to play collegiate soccer at CSU East Bay and is now coaching at the collegiate level.

“We are extremely proud of Amanda,” said West Coast Soccer Head Coach Troy Dayak. “West Coast Soccer takes pride in creating a culture where our players can thrive and become positive influences for the next generation. Her accomplishment as one of the youngest NCAA ll female head coaches in America is immense. We look forward to continuing to support Amanda on her coaching journey at Fresno Pacific University.”