West Coast Krossfire recently played in the Surf Invitational tournament held in Lathrop, coached by Adaurie Dayak.
The team’s first match was against Elk Grove, and they won 2-0, with goals scored by Payton Hoover and Addison Sanchez. In their second game, they matched up closely against Pajaro Valley. After finding themselves down 2-0, Hayden Crotty-Romero found the back of the net. With just minutes left in the game, Haylee Sousa placed the ball in the goal.
Unfortunately, the goal was called offside and taken back. The game ended 1-2.
On Sunday afternoon, Krossfire played against Santa Rosa United, the team sitting in second place, meaning Krossfire needed a win to reach the finals.
In the first half, Crotty-Romero scored, giving Krossfire a 1-0 lead at halftime. In the second half, Payton Hoover found the back of the net twice, and Crotty-Romero finished out the game with the final goal ending it 4-0 and off to the championship.
In the championship match, Krossfire faced Pajaro Valley for a second time in the tournament.
After many shots on goal by Krossfire, the half ended at 0-0. Halfway through the second half, Hoover was fouled in the box by a Pajaro Valley defender. Sousa stepped up for the penalty kick and placed it in the back of the net to lead the team 1-0.
With about five minutes left in the match, Sousa broke through the defense and chipped the goalkeeper to seal a 2-0 victory for her team, which named West Coast Krossfire the champions of the tournament.
“It has been a while since our team has played, so we were a little off at the beginning,” said team captain and Livermore resident Adriana Paneda. “It took us a while to get back on the same page, but by the finals, we were all in sync and wanted it!”
West Coast Krossfire will soon start their season against other top-level teams in the Nation in the Girls Academy League.