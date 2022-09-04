SPORTS-WEST COAST KROSSFIRE.jpg

The West Coast Krossfire Girls enjoyed a solid few performances at the recent Surf Invitational Tournament in Lathrop.

 Photo courtesy of Adaurie Dayak

West Coast Krossfire recently played in the Surf Invitational tournament held in Lathrop, coached by Adaurie Dayak.

The team’s first match was against Elk Grove, and they won 2-0, with goals scored by Payton Hoover and Addison Sanchez. In their second game, they matched up closely against Pajaro Valley. After finding themselves down 2-0, Hayden Crotty-Romero found the back of the net. With just minutes left in the game, Haylee Sousa placed the ball in the goal.