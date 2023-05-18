Soccer Cleats Soccerball Field Pitch Alex Unsplash.jpg

West Coast Soccer Club is holding competitive soccer tryouts for boys and girls born in 2013 through 2010 beginning May 8-18. For boys and girls born in 2009 through 2005, tryouts begin May 22 and go on until June 1. These tryouts are for Norcal Premier Teams and Girls Academy League teams. For more information and registration go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com

West Coast Terremoto ‘13 (U10 Boys) won the NorCal Premier State Cup Championship (B2) last fall, going undefeated in its nine (9) State Cup games. The brand-new team had improved well over its seasonal play, finishing 3rd in the Dublin Shamrock tournament, then 2nd in the Brentwood BooFest, before finishing with the State Cup Championship. The team had finished second in league play, earlier.