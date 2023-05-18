West Coast Soccer Club is holding competitive soccer tryouts for boys and girls born in 2013 through 2010 beginning May 8-18. For boys and girls born in 2009 through 2005, tryouts begin May 22 and go on until June 1. These tryouts are for Norcal Premier Teams and Girls Academy League teams. For more information and registration go to www.westcoastsoccerclub.com
West Coast Terremoto ‘13 (U10 Boys) won the NorCal Premier State Cup Championship (B2) last fall, going undefeated in its nine (9) State Cup games. The brand-new team had improved well over its seasonal play, finishing 3rd in the Dublin Shamrock tournament, then 2nd in the Brentwood BooFest, before finishing with the State Cup Championship. The team had finished second in league play, earlier.
Heading into the Spring League, the 2013 age group added a number of new players and grew to two teams. The Terremoto team is undefeated in that league, and now sits in 1st place (Silver division) while the second (new) team sits in 3rd place (Bronze division). The teams’ great successes are attributable to the all-positive coaching and development philosophy countenanced by the club and practiced by the teams’ coaches and training staff.
One coach reported, “We are blessed to have a great group of people surrounding our team, and with the positive coaching philosophies we practice, the players can improve greatly with better form that results in winning more games and having more fun.” Another coach then added, “If you play smart, you win!”
The 2013 age group expands to 9 versus 9 on the field in the fall, rather than the current 7 versus 7, which has opened up a few more slots for available players who try out asap. Again, at least two teams are expected in that age group to play in the gold and bronze divisions. All positions are welcomed, from goalkeeper on out to the field positions.