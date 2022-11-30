West Coast 2013 Black displayed high energy right out the gate and continued the momentum throughout the game until the final whistle. They faced the opponents during the earlier seeding rounds when West Coast were defeated with a 4-2 loss. With three consecutive wins since that loss, (which included beating the undefeated Pacifica by 6-2 during semi-finals) West Coast were determined to win it all.
Within 2 minutes of kickoff, Bhavnie Sunil chipped a goal into the net. Sharanya Singh and Mazzy Rodriguez would follow up with two more goals before halftime to get them well ahead. The entire West Coast Black team played a solid game of soccer, with great passing and applying tremendous pressure throughout.