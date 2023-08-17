Last month local soccer club, West Coast Soccer, attended the Women’s World Cup in Australia.
Previous trips have included Scotland, England and France for the Women’s World Cup in 2019 where they played international friendliest against some of the best women’s soccer teams in the world. “We love providing once in a lifetime, spectacular experiences for our players and parents, this one just happens to be in a location that we all dreamed of going to, Australia,” said West Coast Soccer Director Troy Dayak.