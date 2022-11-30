West Coast 05 girls made the journey south to the beautiful Silverlakes Soccer Complex, where they competed in a 20 team BMW bracket.
Wildkatz started off a little slow falling behind local SoCal club Future FC.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 8:42 pm
Your Local News Source Since 1963 SERVING DUBLIN, LIVERMORE, PLEASANTON, SUNOL
West Coast 05 girls made the journey south to the beautiful Silverlakes Soccer Complex, where they competed in a 20 team BMW bracket.
Wildkatz started off a little slow falling behind local SoCal club Future FC.
“We needed to get the travel out of our legs and take care of some tactical adjustments,” said Coach Troy Dayak, former Olympian and US National team and World Cup player. “Once we took care of that, everything fell in place for the rest of the weekend.”
West Coast would power through Future FC with an exciting 3-2 victory goals by Jackie Bellamy, Addison Sanchez, and Hayden Romero. On the second day, Wildkatz matched up against Surf South Valley, continuing their clinical play and winning 3-0, with goals coming from Jadynn King, Jackie Bellamy, and Addison Sanchez.
On the final day, West Coast played local SoCal Club Legends FC.
The match was back and forth until Addison Sanchez broke the deadlock with an outstanding turn and volley. West Coast defense, led by GK’s Elizabeth LoForte and Abby Tucker, held strong and secured the shutout. Defenders Mary Jane Anzo, Madison Reid, Jordan Sawyer, Gabi Rodriguez, and Kayla Cochenour played solidly all weekend, while the creative midfield of Josette Davila, Jadynn King, Renee Davis, Hayden Romero, Kira Korsak, and Natalia Umana all rotated in to keep the center fresh and explosive. Forwards Mia Degrazio, Gracie Ronveaux, Jackie Bellamy and Addison Sanchez struck fear on the oppositions defense.
Overall, West Coast Wildkatz scored seven goals and only allowed two, winning all three showcase games. Next up, West Coast travels with three teams to Arizona for the GA fall showcase.
