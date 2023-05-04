The West Coast Soccer Club, which sponsors boys and girls soccer teams in Livermore and Tracy, will be holding competitive tryouts for its Livermore teams this month at Cayetano and Christianson parks, beginning Monday, May 8.
Last month the club hosted the Girls Academy Northwest Talent ID at the Legacy Fields Sports Complex in Tracy, with 144 players in the under-14 and under-17 age groups showcasing their skills for college coaches during morning training sessions and afternoon matches.
“This was a great event for these young student athletes and our staff did an amazing job,” said West Coast Soccer Club founder and former Olympian Troy Dayak, who predicted that “many of these players will be recruited by top college programs from across the country and some will be selected to youth national team rosters.”
Girls Academy is a youth development program for female soccer players in the United States.