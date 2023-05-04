SPORTS-WEST COAST SOCCER GIRLS ACADEMY.jpg

(Photo courtesy of West Coast Soccer Club)

The West Coast Soccer Club, which sponsors boys and girls soccer teams in Livermore and Tracy, will be holding competitive tryouts for its Livermore teams this month at Cayetano and Christianson parks, beginning Monday, May 8.

For a complete list of age groups and tryout times and dates, go to westcoastsoccerclub.com.