LIV-WOMEN'S ENDOWMENT AWARDS.jpg

A young Tanzanian woman, identified only as Zamana, was honored at the 19th annual Prince’s Trust Awards ceremony in London. Livermore-based Asante African Foundation and Prince’s Trust International recently awarded the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award to Zamana. The award was created to honor the work of “young women who have succeeded against the odds to make a lasting difference in their communities,” according to the press release. (Photo  courtesy of Asante African Foundation) 

Amal Clooney, the wife of Hollywood star George Clooney, and then-Prince Charles, who started the Prince’s Trust youth charity, created the award to honor the work of “young women who have succeeded against the odds to make a lasting difference in their communities.” The award was first presented in 2022.