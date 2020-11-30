As an extraordinary year ends, staff at the Women’s Hall of Fame are thrilled to see Kamala Harris make history as the first woman and as the first person of color elected as vice president.
The Bay Area-born senator turned vice president-elect is a shining example of what is possible for the nation and the world when women rise to the top. As the year ends, they look forward with renewed energy and take this moment to congratulate the vice president-elect of the United States of America, Kamala Harris!
During this historic moment for women, they would like to announce that nominations are being accepted for the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame, honoring exceptional women making a difference in the community. Honorees will be celebrated in 2021 during an event co-hosted by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors and the Alameda County Commission on the Status of Women. The Women’s Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations in 13 categories: Business & Professions; Community Service; Culture & Art; Education; Emerging Leader; Environment; Health; Justice; Non-Traditional Careers; Philanthropy; Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics; Sports & Athletics; and Youth.
“As we honor the remarkable 13 inductees, we also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote,” said County Administrator Susan S. Muranishi. “In the past 100 years, we have seen women become mayors, governors, congresswomen, and now, elected as vice president of the United States of America. We commend the trailblazing women who came before us and make way for female pioneers to lead us through the next 100 years.”
Organizers strongly encourage you to nominate a community leader in any of these categories by visiting acgov.org/whof/nominations.htm.
More than 250 women have been inducted into the Alameda County Women’s Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993. In addition to honoring exceptional women leaders from Alameda County, the annual event raises funds for youth scholarships and supports local nonprofit community partners serving women, youth and families. The Women’s Hall of Fame is a marquee event that recognizes outstanding women for their achievements and contributions and supports community partners serving women and families in Alameda County.
Staff anticipates a sold-out event, with more than 500 people present to recognize the achievements of our inductees and to contribute support to our youth and community partners. The date for the 2021 event will be determined soon.
For more information, visit acgov.org/whof/events.htm or call 510-272-6984.