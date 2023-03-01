Jim Azevedo, corporate communications manager at Draft2Digital (D2D), will be the guest speaker at the March meeting of the Tri-Valley Writers.
His presentation, “Indie Publishing: What’s the Big Deal?” will discuss how last year’s merger of D2D and Smashwords affected the self-publishing world for authors.
Launched in 2012, Oklahoma-based D2D offers a broad range of automatic digital formatting and self-publishing services. The Las Gatos-based Smashwords, launched in 2008, was already the world’s largest distributor of indie ebooks, with a catalog of over 400,000 electronic publications by more than 100,000 authors and publishers.
Azevedo, former marketing director at Smashwords, will explain how the merger can help even more writers get their work published and distributed globally.
His presentation is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, in Room 2470 at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Drive, Livermore.
There is a two-step process to register and pay to attend the meeting.