REGIONAL — Alameda County Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez appeared this week to be on the verge of ousting long-time Sheriff Gregory Ahern without the need for a runoff election in November.
The latest vote counts released Tuesday evening by the Alameda County Registrar’s office — in time for The Independent’s print deadline — showed Sanchez with more than half the vote — nearly 53% — enough to win the position outright. Ahern, the sheriff since 2007, had secured 31%. San Francisco police Officer JoAnn Walker trailed with 16%.
“If present trends hold, and I believe they will, the people of Alameda County have entrusted me with a solemn duty: to serve as the next Sheriff of Alameda County,” Sanchez said in an email. “I won't let them down. I want to thank the many supporters who rallied around our campaign for reform, transparency and accountability. This victory may come as a surprise to many people, but it's a clear indication that Alameda County is hungry for change.”
A spokesman for Ahern said the Sheriff would make a statement when the vote count was completed.
According to the California Secretary of State’s Office, Alameda County had an estimated 82,623 ballots remaining to process as of Monday evening. The Registrar of Voters office, however, was still receiving mail-in ballots. Ballots postmarked through June 7, have up to 17 days to arrive to be counted. The county must complete and certify the county no later than 30 after the election.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
In other races, civil rights attorney Pamela Price apparently will face a runoff with Chief Assistant District Attorney Terry Wiley to become the county’s next District Attorney, replacing retiring Nancy O’Malley. Through Tuesday’s count, Price received about 43% of the vote to Wiley’s 27%. Deputy Attorney Jimmie Wilson tallied 20% and former San Francisco prosecutor Seth Steward received 10% .
EDUCATION
Retired teacher Cheryl Cook-Kallio appeared to be the winner of the Alameda County of Education 7th Trustee area seat to represent the Tri-Valley. Cook-Kallio received 53% of the vote. Her competitors, Diemha “Kate” Dao received 26% and school administrator Eric Dillie received 21%.
Through Tuesday, San Francisco Unified School District administrator Alysse Castro had pulled ahead of ACOE Superintendent L.K. Monroe, who is seeking re-election to the post. Castro led 52% to 48% in the latest available count at press time.
ZONE 7 WATER AGENCY
In the Flood Control and Water Conservation District Directors Zone 7 Board of Directors race, where four out of the five candidates were set to win, incumbents Dennis Gambs, Sarah Palmer and Olivia Sanwong were being re-elected to seats, in that order. Water agency professional Dawn Benson will take the fourth spot. A fifth candidate, Todd Shinohara, who did not actively campaign, is finishing a distant last.
CONGRESS
In the 14th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Eric Swalwell led easily with 64%, but it was not immediately clear which Republican he will face in the November runoff. Alison Hayden, who Swalwell defeated in 2020, received 10% to finish second. Hayden’s lead over third-place finisher, Tom Wong, was 1,000 votes, 600 votes higher than Monday’s tally. Fourth place finisher Sri “Steve” Iyer was 1,648 votes behind Hayden.
ASSEMBLY
In Assembly District 16, incumbent Democrat Rebecca Bauer-Kahan took two-thirds of the vote against her only opponent, Republican Joseph Rubay, but the two must face off again in November, according to the rules.