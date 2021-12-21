There’s a new food truck in town serving up soft pretzels for everyone to share.
Peggy’s Pretzels hit the streets this month in a 1993 Suzuki Carry truck named Suzi, and the pretzels are going fast.
Before the pandemic shutdowns began last March, owner Maggie Fields was attending college in Oregon with an eye on a degree in design. When she was forced to move back home and continue her classes remotely, Fields began looking for a way to get the hands-on experience in design that she was missing from a live class.
“I started doing people’s logos and things like that,” Fields said. “That evolved into me wanting to start my own business. I started looking at what the gap in the Bay Area market was. When I was on the East Coast, I noticed there are soft pretzels everywhere, but here, you can only get them at the malls, and all the malls are closing.”
Fields began to compile a business plan, research permitting and shop for a truck. She chose to name her business after her grandmother, Margaret, who went by “Peggy.”
Entrepreneurship runs in Fields’ veins. Her parents and grandparents own small businesses, and she grew up working at her mother’s flower farm and toy shop. Going out on her own was a natural next step.
“Here she is, the little entrepreneur just like her mother,” said friend and customer Nancy Mueller. “When she started her Instagram page for Peggy’s Pretzels, she didn’t have the whole plan yet, and she led us along the way, so we got to follow her as she launched her business. It was really cool to see a little hometown girl make good.”
Fields’ pretzels are not the quintessential knot shape. Instead, she places pretzel balls on a stick, making them shareable, and the perfect canvas for a variety of toppings and dipping sauces. She developed her own unique pretzel recipe after hours in the kitchen, tasting and testing.
“It was just a long strand of trial and error,” Fields said. “I found a few recipes online and understood the base of what makes a pretzel, and just researched whether I wanted to use the traditional recipe with rye or use baking soda.”
Fields began driving Suzi to events in early December. Pretzel fans will be able to find her around town in the coming weeks at local breweries and wineries. She is also available for private events. She recently parked Suzi at Charles R Winery for the Livermore Valley Wine Country’s Holidays in the Vineyards and said the evening was a success. Mueller, a marketeer at Charles R, reported that Field’s pretzels were a hit.
“They were amazing,” Mueller said. “They are really unique and pull apart. We paired the cinnamon sugar one with our Primitivo, and our port and the combination was amazing. The customers just loved it.”
Fields is currently finishing up her last year at San Francisco State and will graduate with a degree in design. Between classes and baking pretzels, she works on getting Suzi just right for her business, modifying the walls and sides.
“My dad is working on it with me,” she said. “It’s a work in progress, but I’m having fun with it.”
For more information, or to find where Peggy’s Pretzels will be parked, visit www.peggyspretzels.com or follow her on Instagram @peggyspretzels.