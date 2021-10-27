REGIONAL — Despite the recent downpour last weekend, the 15% water conservation mandate and drought-emergency status remain in effect for the Tri-Valley.
On Tuesday this week, a release from Zone 7 — a wholesale water supplier to Tri-Valley water retailers, including the cities of Livermore, Pleasanton and Dublin, and the California Water Service Company — stated that the storms provided a boost of water supplies, but “California’s weather is predictably unpredictable.”
“While this storm brought significant precipitation in a month that isn’t typically very wet, this isn’t the time to break those water-saving habits and lose sight of the existing drought,” said Valerie Pryor, Zone 7 general manager.
Over the weekend, storms descended with rainfall amounts varying widely across Alameda County. The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a 48-hour total of more than nine inches of rain in parts of Oakland, while other areas of the county received less than one inch of precipitation. Locally, Pleasanton led the Tri-Valley with a 48-hour total of 4.34 inches. Livermore Municipal Airport recorded 4.15 inches, while the rain gauge at Murray Elementary School in Dublin captured only one-half inch of rain. The NWS also reported that San Francisco — which received more than four inches of rain — experienced its wettest October day and its fourth wettest day since record keeping started in 1849.
In tracking the water year, which runs Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, last year the Tri-Valley received only 5.67 inches of rainfall for the entire water year, which is a mere 39% of the average rainfall, according to the Zone 7 release. Last year surpassed the previous record for the lowest annual rainfall at 6.02 inches in 1977. In last week’s storm, the area received somewhere between 3.5 and 4.5 inches, quickly approaching last year’s total rainfall in just one week.
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) reported that weekend storms caused the water level in Lake Oroville — from which Zone 7 pulls its water — to rise approximately 25 feet. Still, the lake currently holds only 27% of its 3.5 million acre-foot capacity. An acre-foot of water is defined as the volume of water necessary to cover one acre with one foot of water. It equates to about 326,000 gallons. While the rain and snow that fell across the northern half of the state was a good start to the new water year, it remains to be seen what impact it will have on long-term drought conditions.
State Water Project (SWP) customers like Zone 7 have had a challenging year. The DWR manages the SWP and initially forecast that it would provide 10% of the requested water supply to its customers. In March, that allocation was reduced to just 5%. At that time, Zone 7 warned its retail customers that 2022 allocation could be further reduced.
“There is a strong possibility that calendar year 2022 will be an even more difficult water year,” wrote Pryor in a letter to customers dated Aug. 23.“The primary SWP reservoir, Lake Oroville, has reached a record low level and continues to drop. Based on the current extremely low storage in the SWP water system, and if dry conditions continue, it is possible that Zone 7 may receive significantly reduced deliveries from the SWP in 2022.”
At a state level, Newsom extended a drought emergency proclamation on Oct. 19 to eight counties not covered by previous proclamations. With all the state’s 58 counties now included in the drought emergency, the governor gave the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) the authority to ban wasteful water practices, such as the use of potable water for washing sidewalks and driveways.
Still, Newsom’s proclamation stops short of implementing mandatory statewide reductions in water use, even though the state has underperformed meeting its water conservation goal. In July, he called for a voluntary reduction of 15% compared to 2020. Since then, the state has fallen far short of that goal, achieving only a 5% reduction.
“As the western U.S. faces a potential third year of drought, it’s critical that Californians across the state redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible,” Newsom said in a press release. “With historic investments and urgent action, the state is moving to protect our communities, businesses and ecosystems from the immediate impacts of the drought emergency, while building long-term water resilience to help the state meet the challenge of climate change impacts making droughts more common and more severe.”
While the rain didn’t change the state or regional water conservation mandates, the SWRCB temporarily lifted its ban on pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta based on anticipated precipitation, reduced demand and a need to recharge groundwater storage during significant storms.
The Oct. 19 action by the SWRCB restored access to Delta water for more than 10,000 water-rights holders in the region. Worsening drought conditions had prompted the state to suspend all Delta pumping on Aug. 20 — a decision that impacted farmers just outside the Tri-Valley. The most recent action is good news for many in the Delta, but the SWRCB stressed that the resumption of pumping was temporary and could be short-lived.
A notice issued by the SWRCB stated, “The State Water Board will continue to closely monitor forecasted precipitation and hydrologic conditions and may re-evaluate curtailment statuses within the next week, if appropriate.”