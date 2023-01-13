LOGO - Zone 7 Livermore-Amador Valley Water Supply

The Zone 7 Water Agency, which is responsible for flood control and providing potable water in eastern Alameda County, is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board of directors.

The person selected by the board will fill a vacancy created when former director Olivia Sanwong resigned at the end of 2022, following her election to the East Bay Park District board of directors in November. Sanwong, a Pleasanton resident, had been elected to a second four-year term on the water agency board in June. Her replacement will serve the remainder of that term, which expires in June 2026.