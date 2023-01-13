The Zone 7 Water Agency, which is responsible for flood control and providing potable water in eastern Alameda County, is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board of directors.
The person selected by the board will fill a vacancy created when former director Olivia Sanwong resigned at the end of 2022, following her election to the East Bay Park District board of directors in November. Sanwong, a Pleasanton resident, had been elected to a second four-year term on the water agency board in June. Her replacement will serve the remainder of that term, which expires in June 2026.
The Zone 7 Water Agency board of directors, which provides oversight for the agency’s policies, programs, and finances, meets monthly. Directors are compensated for their attendance at meetings and conferences related to the agency’s responsibilities. Board members must be at least 18 years old and live within the Zone 7 service area, which includes Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin.
Applications are available at zone7water.com/vacancy; at the Zone 7 Water Agency office, 100 North Canyons Parkway in Livermore; or by calling 925-454-5007. Applications are due by 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The board is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to review the applications.