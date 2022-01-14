Alameda County — A plan to manage groundwater — an important component of the Tri-Valley water supply — was submitted to state officials in advance of a January deadline by the Zone 7 Water Agency.
“For the long-term sustainability of communities, business and agriculture, having these plans in place and implemented is critically important,” said Paul Gosselin, California Department of Water Resources (DWR) deputy director of sustainable groundwater management. “Zone 7 is in a medium priority basin, and that does have importance.”
The plan, approved by the Zone 7 Board of Directors during their Dec. 15 meeting, details the actions the agency will take to maintain and improve the Livermore Valley Groundwater Basin, which provides about 30% of the agency’s water supply.
“We prepared this plan very methodically in cooperation with DWR so that we put out a product that meets their criteria,” said Ken Minn, Zone 7 groundwater resources manager. “That is the approach.”
After decades of allowing too much water to be drawn from underground aquifers, California enacted the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) in 2014 to ensure the long-term viability of the state’s groundwater supply.
A central tenet of SGMA was that groundwater should be managed locally. As such, water agencies were assigned to each of the state’s 515 groundwater basins; those agencies were charged with developing plans to mitigate the impact of overdrafting within the next 20 years.
Responsibility for the Livermore Valley Groundwater Basin — also known as Groundwater Basin Number 2-10 — was assigned to Zone 7, though the agency has been actively managing it for more than 50 years. The basin covers 69,557 acres. It’s 14 miles long and has a total capacity of 254,000-acre feet of water. An acre foot of water roughly equates to 326,000 gallons. In total, that’s about 82 billion gallons of water.
“Our basin has been sustainably managed,” Minn said. “At the same time, I have to point out that doesn’t mean that we are bulletproof. We are very vigilant about emerging threats from different sources. Sustainably managing the basin doesn’t mean that we can put it on autopilot. We still have to be vigilant to manage the water quality, to manage the basin to be what it is today.”
Groundwater provides up to 40% of the state’s water supply in wet years. In dry years, it increases to 60% of the total water supply. According to the DWR, approximately 33 million residents rely on groundwater for at least a portion of their drinking water supply, and nearly six million people completely depend on groundwater for the entirety of their drinking water supply.
Zone 7 operates as a water wholesaler. It provides water for approximately 250,000 Tri-Valley residents through its sale to four agencies: the City of Livermore, the City of Pleasanton, California Water Service and the Dublin-San Ramon Services District.
The majority of Zone 7’s water comes from the State Water Project (SWP). However, last month, DWR announced that due to an expected continuation of drought conditions into 2022, SWP contractors like Zone 7 will only receive enough water to meet basic health and safety needs in the upcoming months. It’s still too early to tell if the precipitation experienced in December will be sufficient to allow a greater water allocation from DWR. Drought conditions like those the state is currently experiencing draw the importance of groundwater management into sharp relief.
Through SGMA, each groundwater basin was assigned a high-, medium-, low- or very low-priority rating, and that priority set the schedule for the delivery of management plans, also known as groundwater sustainability plans (GSP).
“They’re ranked based upon how important groundwater is to those areas,” Gosselin said. “Groundwater is very important to Zone 7 and other medium- and high-priority basins.”
GSPs for the most seriously overdrafted basins had to be provided to DWR by Jan. 31, 2020. GSPs for the remaining high- and medium-priority basins are due by Jan. 31, 2022.
DWR has two years to review the GSPs and identify any deficiencies, though each agency is expected to begin executing its plan as soon as it is submitted to DWR. Annual updates regarding progress against the plan are also required, and plan updates are due every five years.
Last November, DWR released comments on GSPs that were submitted in January 2020 for the management of some severely overdrafted basins. While several were approved, DWR was critical of four plans for Central Valley basins. In a press release issued at the time, DWR said that “their plans lack specific details and will need to address deficiencies to be approved.”
Minn said that Zone 7 took the opportunity to review its own work in light of DWR’s comments.
“We were able to learn from those reviews and make sure that our plan is as good as it can get,” he said. “They are signaling that they are taking their job very seriously, and they are reviewing plans very critically.”
For more information on SGMA, visit Zone 7 at bit.ly/Zone7_SGMA, or the Department of Water Resources at bit.ly/DWR_SGMA.