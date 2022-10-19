LOGO - Zone 7 Livermore-Amador Valley Water Supply

Alameda County — Water rates will likely rise as a result of challenges currently facing the Tri-Valley’s Zone 7 water supplier.

Reduced sales during the drought, forever-chemical treatments, and state infrastructure contributions all loomed over the agency’s four-year rate study that discussed annual rate increases between 2.0 and 9.5 percent, with the board favoring the higher end, at its Sept. 21 board of directors meeting.