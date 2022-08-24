REGIONAL – In preparation for the weather whiplash of drier droughts and wetter floods in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom released on Aug. 11 a sweeping water supply strategy that called for resiliency through investments in the storage, recycling, efficiency, capture and desalination of water in the state.
Zone 7, the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler, which receives around 80% of its water from the State Water Project (SWP), largely supported the governor’s focus areas and looked forward to a more reliable and resilient water supply for the area as a result of the plan.
“I'm glad to see that the governor is making water-supply reliability at the state level a priority,” said Zone 7 director Dennis Gambs. “(The plan) could accelerate the review and approval process for the Los Vaqueros expansion and Sites Reservoir. That would make our water supply more reliable and we would not need to purchase water through costly transfers.”
Both the Sites Reservoir near Maxwell, California and the Transfer-Bethany Pipeline between the Los Vaqueros and Bethany reservoirs seek to expand the area’s water storage capacity and provide more water options during emergencies.
“People have expressed some frustration that it takes so many years to get one of these projects built,” said Gambs. “Just getting an approval – it’ll even be another five, 10 years before it gets constructed. They take a long time. So whatever can be done to speed that up really would help.”
A warmer, thirstier atmosphere could reduce 10% of the state’s water supply by 2040, according to data cited in the new water strategy. Higher temperatures will also concentrate rainfall into extreme weather events that exceed current capture abilities and threaten life and property.
To that end, Sarah Palmer, Zone 7 Board President, welcomed the governor’s strategy and specifically touted the upcoming Delta Conveyance Project, currently in environmental review.
“I am very much in favor of Gov. Newsom’s backing of the Delta Conveyance Project,” she said. “The project is really necessary in terms of water quality and resiliency. The plan is to use that tunnel system to pull water when we get flashy floods and atmospheric rivers that are dumping things on us in a period of two weeks, as happened in this past year.”
Newsom’s support of large projects like Delta Conveyance, Sites and Los Vaqueros raises the prospects that these projects will survive to completion. And that, according to Palmer, would improve the region’s ability to withstand drought, flood and earthquake.
The $16 billion Delta Conveyance Project proposes an underground tunnel to transport water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River delta to the Bay Area and Southern California.
“It’s also a hedge against saltwater intrusion,” added Gambs, referring to the encroachment of coastal waters upon aquifers during times of low freshwater flow – a scenario that would possibly render current SWP water undeliverable.
The project, which would draw water from farther upstream, would reduce this risk.
Critics of the project, such as the Sierra Club, fear its impact on the estuary ecosystem and question just how much resiliency it would add to the SWP.
“The Delta tunnel is a massive, environmentally destructive and expensive project that will divert water away from the San Francisco Bay Delta estuary complex,” read one Sierra Club statement. “It will neither prevent nor mitigate earthquakes or sea-level rise, two phenomena that threaten California’s future water supply and reliability.”
California Megastorms
According to a study published this month in the journal Science Advances, anthropogenic climate change has already doubled the likelihood of an extreme storm sequence wreaking catastrophic flooding in California. And this probability will increase further with continued warming.
The statistics “represent notably large increases in risk of California megastorm events due to climate change, as they transform an event that previously would have occurred once every two centuries into one that may occur approximately three times per century,” read the study.
And while the snowpack in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains previously served as a natural reservoir that captured precipitation and released it in a more or less measured fashion, rising temperatures deliver a one-two punch that simultaneously knocks out that storage capacity and inundates our valleys with more runoff than we can handle, said Palmer.
Infrastructure projects around storage and conveyance seek to capture the less frequent, more intense precipitation events to carry us through longer drought years.
“Climate change means more boom and bust water cycles and affects water quality, and California must be aggressive on many different fronts to prepare,” read a California Water Service statement on the water strategy. “The plan laid out by Gov. Newsom aligns with Cal Water’s own strategy to ensure our customers continue to have a reliable supply of safe, clean, and affordable drinking water along with a sustainable supply for future generations.”
The time to prepare that sustainable supply, however, as with many other climate-related projects, is running out.
“I think of it kind of like a moon-mission type of a stance,” said Palmer. “We have got to push on some of this stuff because we are on a precipice right now in terms of water availability, in terms of public health and safety, and environment.”