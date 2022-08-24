Newsom

REGIONAL – In preparation for the weather whiplash of drier droughts and wetter floods in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom released on Aug. 11 a sweeping water supply strategy that called for resiliency through investments in the storage, recycling, efficiency, capture and desalination of water in the state.

Zone 7, the Tri-Valley’s water wholesaler, which receives around 80% of its water from the State Water Project (SWP), largely supported the governor’s focus areas and looked forward to a more reliable and resilient water supply for the area as a result of the plan.