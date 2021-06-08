Dublin is now accepting registration for the city’s summer Lightning Youth Basketball League, which is open to boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade.
There will be a skills evaluation the week of June 21, with practices starting the week of July 12. The first games will be played Saturday, July 24, at the Stager Community Gymnasium, 6901 York Drive.
The registration fee for Dublin residents is $208; the non-resident fee is $250. To register online, go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/dublinrecguide.