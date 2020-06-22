Inspired by the Livermore Schools Lunch Program serving more than 162,000 meals to children since March, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation said their fundraising event will now benefit the school district’s meal distribution program.
“Given the shelter-in-place and economic hardship due to the pandemic, the foundation decided to focus on one beneficiary that would have an immediate impact,” said Christine Wente, president of the foundation’s board of directors. “This is continuing our tradition of helping underserved children in our community.”
The Livermore Valley Wine Auction will occur on July 23-26.
“We moved up the auction from its usual September timing so the school district will get the funds before the new school year begins,” said Brandi Addington, Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation auction manager and Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association membership director.
The auction will be presented by First Tech Federal Credit Union and Jeff and Doris Hank.
Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District’s lunch program has now served more than 162,000 meals since COVID-19 risks closed schools in March. The district distributes breakfast and lunch at four school sites and supper at two of those sites. The meals will continue to be available throughout the summer.
“This is such a generous offer from the foundation,” said Dana Dodge, child nutrition director for the district. “We’re so thankful they’ll be helping our community by feeding Livermore children 18 and under.”
Last year, the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Foundation and the Wente Foundation for Arts Education raised nearly $500,000 at the annual wine auction. The auction has raised more than $5 million over 25 years.
The auction will run concurrently with some virtual events in place of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association’s traditional Taste Our Terroir activities, which also adapted this year in the interests of public health.
Wineries across the region will participate in virtual seminars and wine-pairing opportunities, including Dante Robere Vineyards, Las Positas Vineyards, Murrieta’s Well, Page Mill Winery, Charles R Vineyards, Rosa Fierro Cellars, Wente Vineyards and Wood Family Vineyards.
The one in-person option is a small group, guided electric bike ride with Pedego Livermore. Participants will ride to sites around the valley and Page Mill Winery, Garre Café and Winery and McGrail Vineyards. The ride has already sold out, and organizers are considering similar activities.
Taste Our Terroir activities are presented by American AgCredit.
The organization canceled the traditional Thursday night food and wine-pairing competition altogether.
Earlier this year — before the coronavirus changed everything — the foundation had named five organizations as beneficiaries for its auction.
The foundation let those organizations know they chose to refocus on a more critical need by funding food for children, Addington said. All the groups accepted the option to be named the beneficiaries for the 2021 auction instead.
For more information and to participate in the auction, visit www.lvwf.org.
For more information about the lunch program, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_LunchProgram.