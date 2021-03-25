LIVERMORE — The Rae Dorough Speaker Series will host Dr. Richard Reimer in a virtual presentation on April 8 to discuss Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), along with the development of new therapies to combat these devastating diseases.
“ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Who is at Risk?” will be presented as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series in partnership with the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF).
“This is such a relevant topic for our community,” said Dona Crawford, Board Chair for the Livermore Lab Foundation. "ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson's are devastating diseases for which there is as yet no cure and limited treatment options. As a researcher working to develop new treatments, Dr. Reimer’s vision and expertise aligns with our goals and the Livermore Lab’s efforts to create a ‘roadmap for a cure for ALS.’”
During the presentation, Reimer will provide an overview of common neurodegenerative diseases and present evidence for the role aging, genetics and the environment play in disease onset and progression. He will also discuss efforts to develop treatments, such as targeting established risk factors and the use of unanticipated factors discovered through machine learning – an area of focus for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
"I'm excited to work with the Rae Dorough Speaker Series and the Livermore Lab Foundation to raise awareness for neurodegenerative diseases," Reimer said.
Don Johnston, spokesperson for the speaker series, noted that Reimer is an Associate Professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine and a staff Neurologist for the Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Health Care System. After obtaining his undergraduate degree at Yale University and receiving his MD from Emory University, he completed his Neurology training at UCSF.
Reimer’s primary research focuses on defining the mechanisms underlying neurological diseases with a goal of identifying novel sites for therapeutic interventions.
The Rae Dorough Speaker Series was established in 2008 in honor of Livermore resident and community activist Rae Dorough. The series features provocative, entertaining and enlightening presentations on a wide variety of topics. Past speakers have included engineers, scientists, fiction and non-fiction writers and historians, entrepreneurs, comedians and entertainers, diplomats, astronauts and journalists.
The LLF has collaborated with the speaker series to raise awareness for its work in ALS research. The foundation was begun in 2016 as a nonprofit dedicated to advancing science and inspiring next generation scientists and engineers by fostering the development of transformative technologies. Crawford noted the foundation also connects students with the Livermore Laboratory.
“We leverage the scientific expertise of the laboratory for philanthropic activities,” explained Crawford. “We, the foundation, fund more than ALS. We fund climate science and all kinds of things, but we have these great projects in ALS.”
“ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Who is at Risk?” will be broadcast on Thursday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. A $10 donation for tickets is requested; proceeds will benefit the Livermore Lab Foundations’ ALS research initiatives. For more information, or to register, call the Bankhead Theater Box Office at 925-373-6800, email boxoffice@lvpac.org or visit bit.ly/Indy_ALS.
For more information on the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, visit www.RaeDoroughSpeakerSeries.org or www.facebook.com/RaeDoroughSpeakers.
For more information on the Livermore Lab Foundation’s ALS research initiatives, visit livermorelabfoundation.org/als/.