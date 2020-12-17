DUBLIN — A drug suspect released from the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on Monday found a unique way to head toward freedom — he allegedly stole a Sheriff's Office golf cart, authorities said.
Andre Lamont Lee, 55, didn't get far. Deputies arrested him near the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station.
"We are giving him a ride back to Santa Rita jail in a police car," the department wrote on Twitter.
Lee, a registered sex offender, was arrested Sunday on a probation violation and drug offense, sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said.
Lee spent the night in jail but was released on zero bail about 8 a.m. Monday because of restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19 among the inmate population.
Instead of walking away, Lee allegedly located the golf cart used by county maintenance workers and somehow started the engine, possibly by hot-wiring it, Kelly said.
"You'd have to go out of your way to go steal it," Kelly said. "He drove it down Arnold to Persimmon Place shopping center, and he ditched it in the bushes there."
A maintenance worker reported the theft. Deputies checked video surveillance and saw Lee driving away.
They caught up to him at 9:20 a.m., walking toward the BART station.
Deputies arrested Lee on suspicion of grand theft, receiving stolen property and vehicle theft. Santa Rita Jail records showed he was booked at 11 a.m. and that his case this time is "bailable." He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11.