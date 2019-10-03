As the Tri-Valley continues its ascendancy as a technology and innovation powerhouse, Lenny Mendonca, the Governor’s Chief Economic and Business Advisor, served as the keynote speaker at the Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group luncheon on Sept. 23, inspiring new ideas about housing, inclusion, and sustaining economic growth in the future.
"I am pleased to be in the Tri-Valley where you are proactive in planning for the future together," said Mendonca. "In order to have an economy that continues to grow, it is imperative to be mindful of every community, every sector, and include them in our vision of success."
Earlier this year, the Governor’s Office launched Regions Rise Together, a statewide initiative focused on achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth across California’s many regions. Regions Rise Together is led by Mendonca and Kate Gordon, Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research. The initiative is also partnering with CA Forward and the California Stewardship Network. Regions Rise Together ensures that the Governor's California for All slogan is a strategy that results in sustainable and inclusive growth across the state.
While in Pleasanton, Mendonca noted that as the Tri-Valley continues its ascendency as an innovation hub, nearly 70% of job growth in the state in recent years took place in coastal counties, including the Bay Area. Helping to bring more jobs and investment to inland areas is part of the goal of Regions Rise Together.
The goals of Regions Rise Together run parallel to the efforts of Tri-Valley leaders working to deliver the Valley Link light rail project, which can lessen the grueling commute of 85,000 inland residents who come cross the Altamont Pass daily from the San Joaquin Valley, traveling to or through the Tri-Valley to get to work.
Regions Rise Together is engaging in conversations throughout the state where communities are discussing how to revitalize their downtowns by attracting more investment, jobs and residents. Locating new businesses and homes in a more concentrated pattern within existing communities and near transit is important to protect agricultural land and open space.
Adam Van de Water, Economic Development Director for the City of Livermore, said, "In the Tri-Valley this means connecting our jobs and housing with high quality rail connections and continuing to plan transit-oriented neighborhoods around planned stops between the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station and the Central Valley."
Regions Rise Together and the Valley Link light rail project are both essential elements of the community-wide discussion and vision planning for the Tri-Valley region in 2040.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group is a business-led organization that has engaged the Bay Area Council Economic Institute to convene meetings that will ultimately produce a 2040 Innovation Tri-Valley Vision Plan for the region.
To learn more, visit innovationtrivalley.org.