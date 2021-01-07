REGIONAL — Rep. Eric Swalwell weighed in Tuesday night as the results from the Georgia Senate runoff election rolled out.
Early reports at press time indicated both Georgian Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff were in the lead over Republican opponents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.
"The Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ran strong, principled campaigns, and it looks like they’ve defeated the radical right-wing incumbents,” Swalwell said. “I’m proud that our Remedy PAC's United for Georgia program helped get out the vote to support them. A Democrat-led Senate will work with our House majority and the Biden administration to get us out of this pandemic as soon as possible and build back better to benefit working families across the nation.”
A win by Warnock and Ossoff would secure Democratic control of the Senate.